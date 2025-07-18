Drunk driver hits French family on crossing after day out at Costa Blanca beach

A FRENCH family holidaying in Javea were hit by a car driven by a drunk motorist when they were using a pedestrian crossing on Thursday.

Moments before, the inebriated driver struck down a 12-year-old boy on the same street at another zebra crossing.

The youngster escaped with just bruises to his leg and was treated at a local health centre.

READ MORE:

JAVEA POLICIA LOCAL

The French family had spent the day at Arenal beach and were walking across Avenida de la Libertat at around 3.30pm.

The car veered onto the wrong side of the road before going onto the pavement and then the crossing.

Two brothers aged two and five were injured with the younger boy suffering a blow to the head and his sibling getting several bruises.

Their father sustained various bruises and fractures with all three victims taken to Denia Hospital.

All three were reportedly doing well and out of any danger.

Javea Policia Local officers arrested the 50-year-old motorist who tested positive for excess alcohol in a breathalyser test.

He has been charged with four offences of gross negligence resulting in bodily harm, as well as an offence of breaking road safety.

Thursday’s incidents in Javea came in the middle of a week-long campaign by the Guardia Civil against drunken motorists in Alicante province.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.