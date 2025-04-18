UPDATE: Drunk woman without licence arrested after causing crash that left two dead, three injured in Fuengirola

THE woman behind the wheel of the car that crashed on the Fuengirola promenade – killing two people and critically injuring three others – has been arrested by police.

The 45-year-old, of Iranian origin, tested positive in a breathalyser test carried out by Local Police and was found to be driving without a valid licence.

She has been taken into custody on suspicion of double homicide, reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old pedestrian, died at the scene. The car’s front-seat passenger also suffered fatal injuries.

The mangled car shows the forces involved in the crash. (Photo: @fuengirolasequeja)

The incident also left several people lightly injured on the paseo maritimo at Carvajal when a car ploughed onto a restaurant terrace.

Witnesses described a car going well above the speed limit travelling along the promenade.

One witness said that he heard the car’s ‘screeching tyres’ before veering off a curve, striking a lamppost and sliding up on to the terrace of a pizzeria.

The car smashed multiple tables and subsequently came to a stop on the road against a parked car.

The crash left an aftermath of shattered glass, broken tables and destroyed infrastructure.

Both Local and National Police were on the scene to secure the area and start an investigation into the crash.