War declared on illegal sellers hawking fake goods along beach promenades on Costa Blanca

CALPE has launched a major drive against illegal sellers peddling mainly counterfeit products to unsuspecting buyers on beach promenades.

The town’s Policia Local has pooled its resources with the Guardia Civil to stop the unlicensed hawkers.

25 officers were deployed this week in a first sweep of pavements alongside the Levante and Poniente beaches- helped by a drone.

READ MORE:

SEIZED FAKES

Five cars used as mobile warehouses by sellers were seized along with fake goods that had a total value of €15,000.

Counterfeit items included 180 leather goods, 212 T-shirts, 38 swimsuits, 12 caps and 291 pairs of shoes.

The illegal vendors also face legal action against them.

Calpe’s Citizen Security councillor, Guillermo Sendra Guardiola, praised the cooperation between the Guardia and the Policia Local which ‘means an increase in safety for residents and tourists’.

The municipal ordinance prohibits both street selling and buying products from vendors.

The campaign will continue to run through spring and the summer.