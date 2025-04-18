18 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Apr, 2025 @ 08:00
··
1 min read

War declared on illegal sellers hawking fake goods along beach promenades on Costa Blanca

by
War declared on illegal sellers hawking fake goods along beach promenades on Costa Blanca
CALPE PROMENADE

CALPE has launched a major drive against illegal sellers peddling mainly counterfeit products to unsuspecting buyers on beach promenades.

The town’s Policia Local has pooled its resources with the Guardia Civil to stop the unlicensed hawkers.

25 officers were deployed this week in a first sweep of pavements alongside the Levante and Poniente beaches- helped by a drone.

READ MORE:

SEIZED FAKES

Five cars used as mobile warehouses by sellers were seized along with fake goods that had a total value of €15,000.

Counterfeit items included 180 leather goods, 212 T-shirts, 38 swimsuits, 12 caps and 291 pairs of shoes.

The illegal vendors also face legal action against them.

Calpe’s Citizen Security councillor, Guillermo Sendra Guardiola, praised the cooperation between the Guardia and the Policia Local which ‘means an increase in safety for residents and tourists’.

The municipal ordinance prohibits both street selling and buying products from vendors.

The campaign will continue to run through spring and the summer.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Have the anti-tourism protestors won? British tourists are ‘increasingly opting to holiday away from Spain’

Latest from Costa Blanca

Go toTop