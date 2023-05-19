ALICANTE’S Policia Local and the Policia Nacional have carried out a joint operation to clear an Alicante street packed with illegal sellers.

Neighbourhood associations in the city’s Colonia Requena district complained that the unlicenced vendors have been selling second-hand clothes for a considerable time.

The main issue was that they were blocking pavements causing significant difficulties for the elderly or people with reduced mobility.

The police swooped on Calle Cuarzo and identified 50 sellers who were cleared away from the area.

They seized clothing and filled up three containers with the items which were then taken away to be dumped at a landfill site.

Residents welcomed the police initiative but fear the sellers will return to the same road in the future.

READ MORE: