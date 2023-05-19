SPANISH airline Air Europa has agreed with its cabin crew members on an 11.5% pay rise over the next three years.

The company has reached a pre-agreement with Sitcpla, Aacefsi and CCOO working unions to be submitted for the final vote in the next few days.

Its approval would mean a 5% wage increase this year, effective from January 1.

Followed by rises of 4% and 2.5% in 2024 and 2025.

Although a deal has been reached, Air Europa conflict with its pilots is still active.

Eight days of strike action have been called for May 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30 as well as June 1 and 2.

These protests follow the four-days stoppage that took place at the start of May.

Read more: