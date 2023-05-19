2 bedroom Flat for sale in Motril with pool garage - € 222,900

Motril, Granada 2 beds 2 baths € 222,900

Flat with 95 m² built, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 0 Toilets, Good condition, Outward, LOOKING FOR AN APARTMENT IN PLAYA GRANADA? This one is perfect. The house has 95 meters built, offers 2 large bedrooms with large built-in wardrobes, 2 full bathrooms, one of them in the master bedroom, a living room with a terrace overlooking the pool, and an independent kitchen. It is located on the 2nd floor of a building with an elevator, in an urbanization with a swimming pool and green areas a step away from the beach. As if that were not enough, it also has a garage space and a storage room. If you… See full property details