Have the anti-tourism protestors won? British tourists are ‘increasingly opting to holiday away from Spain’

BRITS are increasingly shunning Spain in favour of alternative European destinations following months of anti-tourism protests and tightening regulations, new research reveals.

Amsterdam has now overtaken Spain as the most sought-after holiday spot for UK travellers, with the Dutch capital attracting 42,000 flight searches per month from British tourists, according to analysis by One Sure Insurance.

The dramatic shift comes in the wake of mass demonstrations in several Spanish hotspots last week, where protesters blamed tourist apartments and speculators for driving up housing costs to unaffordable levels.

Recent protests in Spain are blamed for putting British tourists off from holidaying in the country.

The nationwide uprising came after months of protests hitting the country, driven to a large part by a backlash against mass tourism.

Spain’s introduction of stricter regulations on drinking, smoking, and vaping at public beaches in tourist areas appears to have further dampened the UK’s traditional love affair with Spanish holidays.

“We’re seeing a trend of more adventurous travellers who are looking to explore beyond the usual hotspots,” a spokesperson for One Sure Insurance said.

“Brits are looking to avoid over-tourism protests and are considering staycations as an alternative to travelling abroad.”

Cities including Budapest, Krakow, and Athens are experiencing a surge in interest from British travellers looking for alternative sunshine breaks, while Edinburgh has risen to fourth place in the rankings, reflecting a growing appetite for domestic tourism.

Amsterdam has emerged as Brits’ favoured destination according to flight searches. Flickr

The news will come as a blow to Spain’s tourism industry, which has historically relied heavily on British visitors.

In 2024, UK tourists were the leading international market with 18.4 million arrivals – significantly ahead of French and German visitors, who numbered 13 and 12 million respectively.

And the Brits spent over €22.6 billion in Spain in 2024, up 13.5% from 2023, and more than double what the French spent, making them the top spenders among all nationalities

Tourism accounts for approximately 12% of Spain’s GDP, with British visitors making up a substantial portion of that revenue, particularly in areas popular with expats like the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Anti-tourism sentiment is growing in Spain

The trend raises questions about whether the vocal anti-tourism protests, which saw demonstrations in Barcelona, Mallorca and the Canary Islands earlier this year, may ultimately damage the very economies they claimed to be protecting.

“Brits are moving beyond the usual beach holiday locations to cities which offer not only history and culture, but also a fresh experience,” the One Sure Insurance spokesperson added.