Spanish streets fill with protestors demanding an end to the housing crisis

AT least one thousand protestors are marching through the streets of Málaga today to demand safe, healthy and affordable housing.

They join the thousands marching in cities across Spain who want housing to be treated as a human right, not a matter of business.

Rallied together by the local organisation Málaga Para Vivir, the protestors paraded under the slogan ‘Let’s put an end to the housing business.’

In Plaza de la Merced, where today’s protest began, eight out of ten homes are rented out for short-term tourist accommodation.



They marched from Plaza de la Merced, their voices echoing loudly against the walls of Málaga’s centre, mixing with whistles, footsteps and the reverberating Brazillian batucada drums.

“In the city, there are 34,466 people registered as housing-seekers, while there are 7,496 tourist accommodations with 32,132 places available. Does anyone think this is sustainable?” a Málaga Para Vivir spokesperson said.

One protestor, Manuel, has lived in Málaga for the last decade. He works here as an engineer and has experienced first-hand the rent increase, which is pushing many locals out of Malaga and into surrounding towns.

“My first rental price was 200 euros for a room. Now the normal price is around 500-600 euros,” he said.

Manuel (left) has a rapid increase of rental prices in Málaga over the last decade he has lived here. CREDIT: Samantha Mythen

“In the last five years, there’s been an increase of around 45% of the price of living here, and the salaries aren’t increasing to match this.”

A report from Spain’s central bank found nearly 40% of families who live in rentals spend more than 40% of their income on their accommodation.

Manuel pays 850 euros to split a room with his partner in Málaga.

“Now, in the center of Málaga, you don’t see any local people. Only tourists and the businesses that focus on those tourists,” he said.

Trooping to the final destination in Parque de Huelin,, the protestors passed restaurants full of tourists wining and dining on holiday.

It’s the third housing crisis demonstration Málaga Para Vivir has organised in the city.

The previous protests in June and November last year saw more than 10,000 people calling for action on the nationwide housing crisis.

Leading up to the protest, Málaga Para Vivir organised a series of community events to discuss solutions to the housing crisis.

Although they have not proposed specific solutions, the group wants to see the end of Málaga’s “city model,” which they believe has turned the city into a tourist amusement.

Málaga Para Vivir believe the current measures undertaken to alleviate the housing problem by different administrations (such as) is a ‘sticking plaster.’

It believes the current housing model is based on tourism real estate, which is driving up housing and rental prices. This, in turn, is expelling the local inhabitants.

“We have to protest and encourage the institutions to do something for us because the housing crisis is getting worse every day,” said Manuel.

“This is just the beginning of the fight because we have to fight for our rights.”

