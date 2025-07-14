John and Susan in Estepona: A New Life Made Possible with a Personal Touch

By Maria de Castro, CEO and Founder of CostaLuz Lawyers

At CostaLuz Lawyers, we don’t just process visas; we help people like John and Susan Whitmore find their new beginning.

Their story, moving from a busy life in Bristol to the tranquil charm of Estepona, truly embodies the personal journeys we’re so privileged to be a part of.

When John and Susan first connected with us, they weren’t just seeking legal advice; they were searching for a way to escape the relentless pressure, the persistent grey skies, and the growing anxieties about healthcare costs back in the UK.

They dreamt of a calmer pace, a vibrant community, and access to quality public services that wouldn’t break the bank. This is where Estepona, and the Non-Lucrative Visa, entered their lives.

The Allure of a Gentler Life

Estepona offered everything John and Susan hoped for and more. They quickly discovered property prices that were a breath of fresh air compared to Bristol, and public services—from healthcare to transport—that were not only more accessible but also significantly more affordable. Susan was effusive about the Spanish public health system.

“I had a minor operation here last month, and the care I received was first-class,” she told us. This kind of feedback warms my heart, as it highlights exactly why we do what we do: to help our clients access the quality of life they deserve.

For many of our clients, particularly those in their golden years, tax planning can seem daunting. John and Susan were no exception. They hadn’t realized the complexities involved in optimizing their fiscal position across two countries.

This is where our meticulous approach truly makes a difference. We worked closely with them, ensuring every aspect of their finances was structured to align with both UK and Spanish tax laws, preventing any unwelcome surprises down the line. As John put it, “They helped us structure everything so we wouldn’t face any nasty surprises.” This peace of mind is invaluable.

Estepona is a famously beautiful Andalucian town on the southern coast

More Than Just Legalities: A Human Connection

At CostaLuz Lawyers, our process always begins with a conversation—a free Zoom consultation where we simply get to know you. We don’t just listen to your legal needs; we listen to your dreams, your concerns, and your aspirations. This initial chat allows us to tailor our comprehensive support to your unique situation, whether it’s:

Tailored Tax Planning: Analyzing your income and advising on optimal structures for Spanish residency.

Analyzing your income and advising on optimal structures for Spanish residency. Visa Application: Guiding you through the entire Non-Lucrative or Digital Nomad Visa process, ensuring accuracy and timely submission.

Guiding you through the entire or process, ensuring accuracy and timely submission. Property Conveyancing: Handling every step of your property purchase, from due diligence to title registration.

Handling every step of your property purchase, from due diligence to title registration. Cross-Border Estate Planning: Drafting Spanish wills harmonized with UK inheritance laws, providing peace of mind for your loved ones.

What truly sets CostaLuz Lawyers apart, and what I believe is our greatest strength, is our deeply personalized approach. We see each client not as a transaction, but as the beginning of a long-term relationship. We dedicate time, care, and resources not only to the legal technicalities but also to your personal journey. This is especially true for our senior clients, who often appreciate that extra layer of understanding and empathy.

Susan perfectly captured this sentiment when she said, “It wasn’t just legal help—it was human support. They made us feel like we belonged before we even arrived.” For me, this is the ultimate testament to our work. It’s about more than just paperwork; it’s about providing comfort, reassurance, and a sense of belonging.

This commitment, this deeply personal and caring approach, is something we have maintained consistently over the years. In March 2026, CostaLuz Lawyers will proudly celebrate 20 years of helping expats in Spain with their legal and tax needs, a milestone that stands as a testament to our unwavering focus on our clients’ well-being and successful transitions.

If you, like John and Susan, are considering a move to Spain, please know that we are here to walk this journey with you, personally and professionally. We understand the nuances, the concerns, and the immense joy that a new life in Spain can bring, especially for those looking to embrace a more relaxed and fulfilling retirement.

