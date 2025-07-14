Vital Marbella to Ronda road reopens TODAY in relief for tourists and commuters

THE vital A-397 mountain road linking Ronda to Marbella via San Pedro has officially reopened today – after unofficially being open for business yesterday – bringing long-awaited relief to thousands of frustrated drivers.

The strategic route, which has been closed since March 8 due to a massive landslide near Benahavís, will now allow alternating single-lane traffic while final repair works are completed.

The early reopening follows months of disruption for tourists and local residents, many of whom faced detours lasting over two hours via Ardales or Gaucín. The closure also hit businesses in the Serranía de Ronda, which rely heavily on coastal visitors.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair a collapsed bridge, with beams sourced from nearby Ronda and a new concrete deck poured in recent weeks. Remaining tasks include installing barriers, surfacing, and signage, with full two-way traffic expected to resume by September.

The Junta’s Public Works Minister Rocío Díaz had vowed to fast-track the reopening of the road, describing it as a lifeline for the region.

That promise appears to have been kept, with the road now officially back in use as of Monday.

The A-397 is one of the few direct links between the Costa del Sol and the inland province of Malaga, and is especially busy during the summer months when tourists flock to the mountain towns and natural parks around Ronda.

