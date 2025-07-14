14 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
14 Jul, 2025 @ 09:54
··
1 min read

Vital Marbella to Ronda road reopens TODAY in relief for tourists and commuters

by

THE vital A-397 mountain road linking Ronda to Marbella via San Pedro has officially reopened today – after unofficially being open for business yesterday – bringing long-awaited relief to thousands of frustrated drivers.

The strategic route, which has been closed since March 8 due to a massive landslide near Benahavís, will now allow alternating single-lane traffic while final repair works are completed.

The early reopening follows months of disruption for tourists and local residents, many of whom faced detours lasting over two hours via Ardales or Gaucín. The closure also hit businesses in the Serranía de Ronda, which rely heavily on coastal visitors.

READ MORE: Spain’s vital Costa del Sol – Ronda road is set to reopen sooner than expected

Crews have been working around the clock to repair a collapsed bridge, with beams sourced from nearby Ronda and a new concrete deck poured in recent weeks. Remaining tasks include installing barriers, surfacing, and signage, with full two-way traffic expected to resume by September.

The Junta’s Public Works Minister Rocío Díaz had vowed to fast-track the reopening of the road, describing it as a lifeline for the region.

READ MORE: Ronda: The Andalucian city that stole Hemingway’s heart — and might just steal yours

That promise appears to have been kept, with the road now officially back in use as of Monday.

The A-397 is one of the few direct links between the Costa del Sol and the inland province of Malaga, and is especially busy during the summer months when tourists flock to the mountain towns and natural parks around Ronda.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

John and Susan in Estepona: A New Life Made Possible with a Personal Touch

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop