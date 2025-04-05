5 Apr, 2025
5 Apr, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alpujarra de la Sierra – € 179,000

by
Extraordinary 295 m2 traditional Alpujarra house, fully renovated to very high standards, with 5 bedrooms. This incredible property is nestled in the centre of Yegen (Alpujarra de la Sierra) Granada, once home to the writer Gerald Brenan and the setting of his book "South from Granada". The house has three floors, and opens onto two streets; On the ground floor we access through Calle Cruz, and on the second floor there is access from Calle Castillo. Entering from this street, we find a room, with a fireplace, access to the terrace and a sofa bed. A large window, which looks out onto… See full property details

Townhouse

Alpujarra de la Sierra, Granada

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 179,000

5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alpujarra de la Sierra - € 179,000



