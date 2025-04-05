5 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Apr, 2025 @ 14:34
····
1 min read

VAN GOGH’S Greatest Hits: Immersive art show set to wow crowds in Spain’s Estepona this summer

by

ART lovers, get ready for a spectacular Van Gogh extravaganza which is set to take over Estepona this summer.

The Van Gogh: Greatest Hits ( Van Gogh: Grandes Exitos) immersive exhibition will light up the Palacio de Congresos from June 5 to September 21, offering visitors the chance to step right inside the world of the tortured Dutch genius.

With 40 projectors, a multi-screen digital setup and cutting-edge tech, this isn’t just an art show – it’s a sensory adventure.

READ MORE:

Images of Van Gogh’s masterpieces will  burst into motion, towering up to six metres high and surrounding visitors in a 360-degree explosion of colour and sound. Think Starry Night shimmering around you, Sunflowers blooming before your eyes, and Van Gogh’s famous self-portrait staring right back at you.

Using state-of-the-art holographics, kinetic visuals, and morphing 3D effects, this spectacle breathes new life into the Dutch master’s work, making the experience as electrifying as it is emotional.

It’s not just about pretty pictures, either – Van Gogh: Greatest Hits delves deep into the artist’s tormented soul, offering fascinating insights into his tragic life. Fans will learn how this once-ignored painter, who struggled with mental illness and died penniless, went on to create some of the world’s most expensive and beloved artworks.

For more details and tickets click here.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alpujarra de la Sierra - € 179
Previous Story

5 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Alpujarra de la Sierra – € 179,000

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop