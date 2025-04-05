VAN GOGH’S Greatest Hits: Immersive art show set to wow crowds in Spain’s Estepona this summer

ART lovers, get ready for a spectacular Van Gogh extravaganza which is set to take over Estepona this summer.

The Van Gogh: Greatest Hits ( Van Gogh: Grandes Exitos) immersive exhibition will light up the Palacio de Congresos from June 5 to September 21, offering visitors the chance to step right inside the world of the tortured Dutch genius.

With 40 projectors, a multi-screen digital setup and cutting-edge tech, this isn’t just an art show – it’s a sensory adventure.

READ MORE:

Images of Van Gogh’s masterpieces will burst into motion, towering up to six metres high and surrounding visitors in a 360-degree explosion of colour and sound. Think Starry Night shimmering around you, Sunflowers blooming before your eyes, and Van Gogh’s famous self-portrait staring right back at you.

Using state-of-the-art holographics, kinetic visuals, and morphing 3D effects, this spectacle breathes new life into the Dutch master’s work, making the experience as electrifying as it is emotional.

It’s not just about pretty pictures, either – Van Gogh: Greatest Hits delves deep into the artist’s tormented soul, offering fascinating insights into his tragic life. Fans will learn how this once-ignored painter, who struggled with mental illness and died penniless, went on to create some of the world’s most expensive and beloved artworks.

For more details and tickets click here.

