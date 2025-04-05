Paw-ella perfection! Brits are now pampering their dogs with Spain’s finest gourmet squid and prawn paella

MOVE over, Michelin-starred menus – there’s a new foodie craze in town, and it’s strictly for the ‘paw-sh’ crowd.

Yes, Britain’s most discerning dogs are now dining on ‘chef-crafted King Prawn and Giant Squid Paella’. Because Pedigree Chum is so last season.

Fresh dog food brand Years.com has unleashed its first dish in the swanky ‘Chef’s Collection’, and it’s a canine twist on a Spanish classic.

Forget your average bowl of brown mush; this limited-edition delicacy features saffron-infused rice, fire-roasted piquillo peppers, and – wait for it – marinated squid tentacles. That’s right, your furry friend can now eat better than you.

The mastermind behind this tail-wagging treat? Luke Alkemade, a chef with a resume so fancy it practically wears a cravat. From Michelin-starred kitchens to luxury yachts, Alkemade has now turned his talents to feeding Fido. Working with veterinary nutritionists, he’s created a meal that’s not just delicious but also delivers 100% of your pup’s daily nutritional needs.

At £6.95 (€8.22) a pop, this isn’t just dinner – it’s an ‘experience’. But act fast! Only a limited number of these posh pooch plates are available online. According to Years.com CEO Darren Beale: “Too many dogs are stuck eating bland biscuits. We’re here to spice up their bowls – and their lives.”

So, if your pooch deserves more than pedestrian doggie food, why not let him dive into some decadent seafood? Just don’t be surprised if they start demanding sparkling water with their meals. Bon appetit, Bowser!