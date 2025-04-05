5 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Apr, 2025 @ 15:30
··
1 min read

Paw-ella perfection! Brits are now pampering their dogs with Spain’s finest gourmet squid and prawn paella

by

MOVE over, Michelin-starred menus – there’s a new foodie craze in town, and it’s strictly for the ‘paw-sh’ crowd.

Yes, Britain’s most discerning dogs are now dining on ‘chef-crafted King Prawn and Giant Squid Paella’. Because Pedigree Chum is so last season.

Fresh dog food brand Years.com has unleashed its first dish in the swanky ‘Chef’s Collection’, and it’s a canine twist on a Spanish classic.

Forget your average bowl of brown mush; this limited-edition delicacy features saffron-infused rice, fire-roasted piquillo peppers, and – wait for it – marinated squid tentacles. That’s right, your furry friend can now eat better than you.

READ MORE:

The mastermind behind this tail-wagging treat? Luke Alkemade, a chef with a resume so fancy it practically wears a cravat. From Michelin-starred kitchens to luxury yachts, Alkemade has now turned his talents to feeding Fido. Working with veterinary nutritionists, he’s created a meal that’s not just delicious but also delivers 100% of your pup’s daily nutritional needs. 

At £6.95 (€8.22) a pop, this isn’t just dinner – it’s an ‘experience’. But act fast! Only a limited number of these posh pooch plates are available online. According to Years.com CEO Darren Beale: “Too many dogs are stuck eating bland biscuits. We’re here to spice up their bowls – and their lives.”

So, if your pooch deserves more than pedestrian doggie food, why not let him dive into some decadent seafood? Just don’t be surprised if they start demanding sparkling water with their meals. Bon appetit, Bowser!

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

VAN GOGH’S Greatest Hits: Immersive art show set to wow crowds in Spain’s Estepona this summer

Latest from Food & Drink

Go toTop