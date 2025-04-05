5 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
5 Apr, 2025 @ 11:45
·
1 min read

Luxury hotel chain Melila announces plans the Costa del Sol’s Estepona

by

LUXURY hotel brand Melia Collection is set to make waves on the Costa del Sol with the launch of its first hotel in the region.

Melia Hotels International has announced plans to open Bahia Estepona, member of Melia Collection, in mid-2026. Following an extensive renovation, the hotel will join the luxury portfolio of the global hospitality giant.

The new five-star destination will boast 134 rooms and suites, offering guests a stylish retreat by the sea. Overlooking the El Padrón beach, the hotel’s outdoor spaces will be a focal point of the guest experience, featuring an impressive swimming pool and beautifully landscaped gardens perfect for relaxation.

Wellness will take centre stage at Bahia Estepona, with a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a lavish spa offering top-tier treatments.

READ MORE:

Food lovers will also be in for a treat, with three high-end restaurants, a poolside bar, and a chic lobby bar serving up world-class cuisine and cocktails.

The hotel will also feature a curated cultural programme designed to enrich guests’ stay and connect them with the local heritage. And with Puerto Banus just a 20-minute drive away, Marbella’s historic centre 30 minutes away, and top spots like Mijas and Málaga within easy reach, the hotel is ideally placed for those looking to explore the region.

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, CEO of Melia Hotels International, said: “Growing in Spain’s top destinations remains a priority for us. With the signing of this Melia Collection hotel on the Costa del Sol, we strengthen our presence in Andalucia, a key destination for high-quality tourism.”

This latest addition brings Meliá Hotels International’s Andalucian portfolio to 30 hotels, including upcoming Melia Collection projects in Cadiz and Ronda. In Malaga province alone, the group now boasts 16 properties, including the much-anticipated launch of ME Malaga in the city centre later this year and the transformation of an existing Marbella hotel into the ultra-luxurious ME Marbella.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Costa del Sol’s Estepona breaks record for numbers of entries to its international poetry competition

Latest from Property

Go toTop