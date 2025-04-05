Luxury hotel chain Melila announces plans the Costa del Sol’s Estepona

LUXURY hotel brand Melia Collection is set to make waves on the Costa del Sol with the launch of its first hotel in the region.

Melia Hotels International has announced plans to open Bahia Estepona, member of Melia Collection, in mid-2026. Following an extensive renovation, the hotel will join the luxury portfolio of the global hospitality giant.

The new five-star destination will boast 134 rooms and suites, offering guests a stylish retreat by the sea. Overlooking the El Padrón beach, the hotel’s outdoor spaces will be a focal point of the guest experience, featuring an impressive swimming pool and beautifully landscaped gardens perfect for relaxation.

Wellness will take centre stage at Bahia Estepona, with a state-of-the-art fitness centre and a lavish spa offering top-tier treatments.

Food lovers will also be in for a treat, with three high-end restaurants, a poolside bar, and a chic lobby bar serving up world-class cuisine and cocktails.

The hotel will also feature a curated cultural programme designed to enrich guests’ stay and connect them with the local heritage. And with Puerto Banus just a 20-minute drive away, Marbella’s historic centre 30 minutes away, and top spots like Mijas and Málaga within easy reach, the hotel is ideally placed for those looking to explore the region.

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, CEO of Melia Hotels International, said: “Growing in Spain’s top destinations remains a priority for us. With the signing of this Melia Collection hotel on the Costa del Sol, we strengthen our presence in Andalucia, a key destination for high-quality tourism.”

This latest addition brings Meliá Hotels International’s Andalucian portfolio to 30 hotels, including upcoming Melia Collection projects in Cadiz and Ronda. In Malaga province alone, the group now boasts 16 properties, including the much-anticipated launch of ME Malaga in the city centre later this year and the transformation of an existing Marbella hotel into the ultra-luxurious ME Marbella.