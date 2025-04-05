5 Apr, 2025
5 Apr, 2025 @ 09:14
Costa del Sol’s Estepona breaks record for numbers of entries to its international poetry competition

INTERNATIONAL poetry competition Ciudad de Estepona has smashed records in its fifth edition, with 2,321 entries – nearly 300 more than last year.

In just a few years the competition has already cemented itself as one of the most prestigious literary contests in Spain. This flood of entries highlights its growing status and popularity among poets worldwide.

The contest, which was launched by Estepona Town Hall in 2021, continues to attract submissions from across Spain, Latin America, and Europe.

READ MORE:

With a cash prize of €7,000, the competition has become a coveted accolade for Spanish-language poets. But the real jewel in the crown? The winning work will be published by the prestigious Pre-Textos publishing house, which boasts literary heavyweights such as Francisco Brines (Cervantes Prize 2020), Anne Carson (Princess of Asturias Award for Literature 2020), and Nobel laureate Louise Glück among its authors.

Estepona’s mayor, Jose María García Urbano, said: “We are proud to support the literary arts and provide a platform for creative talent.”

Meanwhile, the competition’s director, poet and writer Alejandro Simón Partal, called it ‘one of the most sought-after poetry prizes for Spanish-language writers across the globe’.

He added that the award goes beyond the prize itself, as the city hosts educational activities and literary events to bring poetry to the streets and encourage reading.

With submissions now closed, the judging panel will begin the challenging task of selecting a winner, who will be announced on May 8 at the Felipe VI Auditorium. 

The event will feature a special performance of La Travesía by renowned artist Martirio, accompanied by musician and composer Raúl Rodríguez.

Free tickets will be available from April 21 at the Centro Cultural Mirador del Carmen.

