Coffee has ‘remarkable life-extending powers’, according to Spanish cardiologist – but only if you drink it at these times

DRINKING coffee brings positive health benefits, so long as you drink it at the right time of day- and in moderation

Its benefits depend on factors like the amount you drink, your age, being biologically male or female, medicine you take, and even your genes.

Some plus sides are linked to caffeine, while other components of coffee will also bring health pluses.

READ MORE:

AURELIO ROJAS

Evidence shows that the chances of getting Parkinson’s disease, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimers’s disease, as well as severe liver and kidney problems are reduced.

But cardiologist Aurelio Rojas believes that all of the benefits could be wasted if coffee is drunk at the wrong time.

He says on his social media channel that drinking coffee containing caffeine later in the day will have negative metabolic effects and cause sleep problems.

He also suggests that drinking it all day is somewhat counterproductive and that the key time to enjoy it is in the morning.

Rojas referred to a European Heart Journal study which showed drinking coffee in the morning cut the chance of death from heart issues by up to 31% while premature deaths fell by 17%.

The research says that drinking coffee at other times alters circadian rhythms and counters melatonin and cortisol which are two important hormones for staying awake and having a good sleep.

Later drinking also raises blood pressure and the chance of inflammation, resulting in potential heart problems.

Aurelio Rojas said: “It seems that people who drink coffee only in the morning have a longer life expectancy and a lower probability of suffering a heart attack.”

He also said that he was surprised to see social media postings from people recommending coffee drinking later in the day.

“This would have a higher chance of raising stress levels, and therefore stopping proper rest,” he added.