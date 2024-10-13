Adding this to your coffee will aid brain function and memory, according to a neurologist

A NEUROLOGIST has revealed that adding these ingredients to your morning coffee could boost your brain function and memory.

Many people claim they ‘couldn’t survive’ without coffee, but few know the real benefits it could have for your health.

Even fewer know that just by adding a few delicious ingredients, you can make it even more beneficial for your brain and overall health.

Photo: Calum Lewis/ Unsplash

According to doctor Brandon Crawford, an American neurologist, these are the five spices that could transform your coffee into an elixir for your brain and mental wellbeing.

On her website ‘She Finds’, Crawford highlighted cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, nutmeg and black pepper for offering great neuroprotection benefits.

The spices contain antioxidants, antiinflammatories and other chemicals that help maintain brain health and prevent neurodegenerative diseases.

In particular, cinnamon stands out for its high number of antioxidants, making it a powerful tool against oxidative stress in the brain, a key risk factor in the development of illnesses like Alzheimer’s.

Oxidative stress refers to an imbalance between damaging free radicals and healthy antioxidants in the body, which can lead to cell and tissue damage.

It also helps to regulate blood sugar levels, an essential part of healthy cognitive function.

Ginger is equally beneficial, helping to balance neurotransmitters in the brain, improving concentration and mental agility.

It is also anti-inflammatory and contains antioxidants, reducing brain damage and oxidative stress.

Long lauded for its health benefits, tumeric is also reccomended by Dr Crawford.

She says the spice reduced BDNF levels, a hormone known to promote the generation of new neurons and combat brain degeneration.

It is also a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, promoting healthy brain function and memory.

However, turmeric is best absorbed when combined with black pepper.

Nutmeg, on the other hand, has neuroprotective properties and can help improve memory, reduce neuron degeneration and is associated with good mood.

According to Crawford, adding just one of these spices to your roast could help your long term brain health and creating a tasty spice mix of them all could be the secret to a long, happy life.

