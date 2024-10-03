3 Oct, 2024
3 Oct, 2024 @ 16:00
1 min read

West Nile virus threat level is raised to four in several areas of Malaga province – including the capital

HEALTH authorities have raised the West Nile virus threat level to four in parts of Malaga province.

The increased level applies to Malaga City as well as Pizarra and Alhaurin de la Torre after the detection of infected mosquitoes in those areas.

The new grading implies that more than 10% of the mosquitoes captured are carrying the virus, which has led to measures being introduced to prevent the spread of the disease to humans.

WEST NILE VIRUS

The virus is transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes and can cause serious complications in the most severe cases, such as meningitis, encephalitis or even death in vulnerable people.

The recent death of a horse in Cartama has been one of the factors that has intensified the response of the authorities.

The animal tested positive for the West Nile virus, which led to an additional alert, since horses, like humans, are considered accidental hosts, which means they can be infected, but they do not transmit the virus.

The case has strengthened the need to take tougher preventive measures, not only in municipalities at level four, but also in those where the virus presence has been lower.

Measures taken include intensive spraying in the worst-affected areas, applying chemicals in stagnant water which is perfect for mosquito breeding and setting up extra traps to monitor the activity of the insects.

Authorities have launched awareness campaigns, recommending the use of insect repellents and clothing that covers the skin, as well as the restriction of outdoor activities at times of the greatest mosquito activity, such as sunrise and sunset.

A level four risk implies that the presence of the virus in mosquitoes is high enough for authorities to consider that there is a high probability of transmission to humans in such areas.

In addition to the municipalities at level four, other towns such as Cartama, Benahavis and Coin are at level three, with 5% to 10% of mosquitoes infected.

Although the risk is moderate in comparison, authorities have reinforced surveillance and control measures in those municipalities.

Tags:

Alex Trelinski

