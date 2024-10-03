Hurricane Kirk is heading towards Spain: Powerful storm could bring ‘significant consequences’ to these areas, warn weather experts

SPAIN is on alert for yet another hurricane that is brewing over the Atlantic Ocean.

It comes after Storm Isaac – an ‘ex-hurricane’ – swirled towards the Iberian Peninsula at the start of this week, leaving a deluge of rain and stormy conditions in the north and centre of Spain, plus the Balearic Islands.

But all eyes are now on Kirk, a category 3 hurricane that is being closely monitored by the National Hurricane Centre.

The ‘major’ weather system is expected to intensify over the next few days and is expected to impact the weather in Spain next week.

Much like Isaac, by the time it arrives it is likely to have been downgraded to a powerful storm – but still capable of causing ‘significant consequences’.

According to Meteored, Kirk, currently in the central tropical Atlantic, could intensify as it gains latitude and reorient itself towards the west of the Iberian Peninsula.

#Kirk se fortalece a huracán, acechará a las islas Azores y porqué no, a nuestro territorio, ya como una borrasca. Interesante tracking que de una u otra manera interaccionará aquí ? https://t.co/6Q2BRQQW2g pic.twitter.com/geXwreYnfl — ?? REBELS NEVER DIE ??? (@miguel_alonso97) October 1, 2024

Before its arrival, it could experience an ‘extratropical transition’, from a ‘tropical cyclone’ to an ‘extratropical cyclone’ or ‘mid-latitude storm’.

Much like Isaac, meteorologists expect Kirk to pass through a ‘low pressure corridor’ that has been created by an anticyclone weather system northwest of the Canary Islands.

Throughout next week, Kirk will transform into a powerful storm and bring rain to western and northern areas of Spain.

This means Galicia, Extremedura, Asturias, La Rioja and perhaps far western Andalucia would be the most at risk from feeling Kirk’s effects.

Meteored said Kirk will likely cause heavy rains and instability in ‘various regions’ of Spain.

The greatest risk will be in the most exposed areas, such as the north and west of the peninsula.