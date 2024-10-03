Fuming Brits threaten to boycott Spain over controversial new drinks limit rule

BRITISH tourists are fuming over a law that will cap the number of drinks you can enjoy each day.

Authorities in Mallorca and Ibiza are planning to crackdown on unruly behaviour by bringing in a maximum quota of six drinks per guest at all-inclusive resorts.

The affected resorts will be Magaluf, Playa de Palma and El Arenal in Mallorca, and San Antonio in Ibiza.

The six drinks will be split evenly between the afternoon and evening, meaning one can have three during the day and three at night. The rules are expected to be in place by next summer.

It comes after the same resorts made it illegal to drink openly in the street this year.

Further restrictions on boat parties are also expected to be introduced.

However the news has infuriated future British holidaymakers, with many declaring Spain is ‘off the travel list’.

It comes after British expat and TikTok star @youfoundstephen asked his followers for their opinions on the rule.

One replied: “With the new laws in Spain lately, I’ll never go back.”

Another said: “Will put an end to tourism, most people won’t pay the all inclusive price, and buy the over inflated booze prices in hotels.”

Another read: “Stayed in Airbnbs for years would never go back to a hotel,” while another person said: “So it’s not ‘all inclusive… it’s ‘some inclusive’.”

Some saw the bright side of the ban and said it would stop dangerous, drunken behaviour.

One expat joked: “‘British tourists are set to snub Spanish Islands if the drinks ban at all inclusive getaways is enforced’… That’s good news for the rest of us then.”