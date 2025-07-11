11 Jul, 2025
11 Jul, 2025 @ 20:11
·
1 min read

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz to face arch-rival Jannik Sinner in third successive Wimbledon final

by

REIGNING Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in a third successive final at SW19 after a comfortable four-set win over No.5 seed Taylor Fritz on Friday.

The world No.2 will face arch-rival world No.1 Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final in a thrilling repeat of last month’s French Open final, widely lauded as one of the greatest matches in Grand Slam history after the Spaniard pulled off a scarcely-believable comeback to claim the title.. 

Alcaraz produced a professional performance to see off his American opposition, hitting high-quality shots on the way to winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), much to the delight of a packed-out Centre Court crowd bathing in 32C sunshine.

“It was a really difficult match. It was tough with the conditions, really hot,” the 22-year-old Spaniard told the crowd post-match.

READ MORE: WATCH: Heartwarming moment Spain's Carlos Alcaraz rushes to help Wimbledon fan overcome by 32C heat

He added: “I am just happy in the four sets, saving two set points. I am really proud about the way I stayed calm. I am really pleased about my level today.”

The match was Alcaraz’s 24th consecutive competitive victory.

Sinner will await Alcaraz on Sunday after the Italian breezed past 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, in a match symbolic of a changing of the guard in world tennis.

A win would make Alcaraz just the fifth man to win three successive Wimbledon titles – even if the man himself is not thinking about that right now.

“I don’t want to think about Sunday, I just want to think about this moment,” he said.

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

