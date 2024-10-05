Going vegan in Bilbao: Here’s how to enjoy pinchos like a pro in Spain’s gastronomic capital

THE Basque Country is well known as Spain’s best destination for foodies and for vegans, the story is no different- here’s how to eat vegan in Bilbao.

Tasty pinchos, delicious seafood and rich wines, the Basque Country truly is a food lover’s paradise.

But can the same be said for vegans?

The cultural city is full of vegan gems.

Photo: Niclas Dehmel on Unsplash

Typically, many basque dishes are based around local seafood and meat, but that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying what the region has to offer.

There are many restaurants, cafes and bars serving up vegan versions of local dishes and sweet treats to enjoy and here is our selection.

Bohemian Lane

Ironically situated on Calle Carniceria (Old Butchers’ Street), vegans in Bilbao cannot miss this ethical bakery nestled in the heart of the old town.

Serving up sweet treats from 09:30 am-07:00 pm, the cosy venue is the perfect spot to shelter from the infamous basque rain with a decadent hot chocolate.

The decadent cinnamon hot chocolate and vanilla-raspberry cake were the perfect treat.

Photo: The Olive Press

They offer a range of cakes, cookies, loaves, cupcakes and croissants daily, accompanied by savoury empanadas, pastries and Spanish omelette.

The drinks menu is varied, with coffee, matcha lattes, chai tea, milkshakes, smoothies and juices.

While visiting Bilbao, I popped into this delightful cafe three times (I have a BIG sweet tooth), trying different cakes everytime.

However, the real triumph was the huge palmera coated in thick dark chocolate, accompanied by a rich hot chocolate generously sprinkled with cinnamon.

The huge vegan palmera fuelled me all day exploring in the rain.

Photo: The Olive Press

Suculenta

A two minute walk from the Guggenheim, this vegan cafe and zero waste shop is a great place to refuel after the world class museum.

Just up the road from the Guggenheim, this is a great central option.

Photo: Suculenta/Instagram

Though primarily a takeaway, there are a few seats inside to sit and enjoy your meal.

The deli style counter offers quinoa salad, lasagne, pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more.

The lasagne and pizza were spot on.

Photo: The Olive Press

After your main, it’s hard to avoid the plethora of sweet treats on offer including cinnamon buns, sugar free cakes and cookies.

Each dish is prepared with local, seasonal ingredients, most of which you can purchase in the shop and recreate at home.

Pub K2

If you want to indulge in traditional pinchos, K2 is the place for you.

The deep-fried hot dog was a welcome surprise.

Photo: The Olive Press

This alternative pub offers a huge range of vegan pinchos including Spanish omelette, ‘chicken’ pimiento sandwiches and falafel burgers.

The star of the show was definitely the focaccia toastie with caramelised onions, mushrooms and vegan cheese.

However, it is closely followed by the Scottish inspired deep-fried hot dog laced with crispy onions and pickles.

And if this weren’t enough, they also offer a full plant based menu including burgers, mushroom croquettes and sandwiches.

La Camelia Vegan Bar

A Bilbao vegan institution, La Camelia is well known for its commitment to the veggie community.

Pinchos are small plates skewered with wooden sticks.

Photo: La Camelia/Facebook

The restaurant mainly serves vegan sushi and asian dishes at purse friendly prices.

They even make their own seitan and vegan cheese on site, where they offer a range of burgers, gyozas, sandwiches, salads and sides.

Don’t forget to check out the dessert menu, with ‘to die for’ cheesecakes and chocolate mousse.

Veggira

This laid back venue near the river serves up a range of traditional basque dishes for those who want a taste of the real Bilbao.

This unpretentious bar offers a range of pincho options

Photo: Happy Cow

Pinchos turned plant based, they offer Spanish omelette, bocadillos, empanadas, meatballs and russian salad amongst many other dishes.

Puddings include traditional flan, creamy cheesecake and crumbly cake.

Txukrut Bar

Serving up a mix of vegan and non-vegan pinchos, this bar is a great option for those with meat eating friends.

The pincho selection at Txukrut caters for all diets.

Photo: Happy Cow

Homemade, traditional and healthy, Txukrut has a wide range of pinchos and larger plates ranging from Galician-style mushrooms to veggie chorizo in cider sauce.

Just across the river from the old town, Txukrut is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.

Txarloska

The first 100% vegan bakery in Bilbao, Txarloska has been serving plant based locals for the past eight years.

The bakery is named after a crumbly, delicious apple cake

Photo: Txarloska

Found in the Casco Viejo, they offer delectable cakes, cheesecakes and apple pie.

Their namesake dish, the Txarloska, is a traditional basque cake made from apples, semolina and cinnamon.

