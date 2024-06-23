Going vegan in Sevilla? These six restaurants are a must visit

FOR vegans, eating like a local can be difficult but not in Sevilla with this expert guide.

The capital of Andalucia, Sevilla’s cuisine uses lots of meat, fish and cheese.

Despite this, the city is also home to a growing vegan scene, concentrated around the youthful Alameda area.

Plant based tourists don’t have to miss out on traditional dishes, as gazpacho, salmorejo, paella and garzbanos con espinacas often come vegan or can be easily adapted.

Photo: The Olive Press

But if you prefer local vegan businesses, there’s junk food, bakeries and international restaurants for every taste.

Chok

A must-visit for anyone visiting Sevilla, Chok offers a range of gluten free, vegan and non-vegan sweet treats including cookies, kronuts, muffins and chocolates.

With an ever changing array of flavours, the kronuts (a cross between a doughnut and a crossiant) are unique and delicious.

The chocolate kronut was crowned with pieces of brownie.

Photo: The Olive Press

I particularly recommend the passion fruit and dark chocolate option.

Their cookies are equally tasty, with lotus biscoff, classic and carrot cake flavours.

Photo: The Olive Press

They also offer a range of coffees, served by delightfully friendly staff.

If you’re gluten free, there is even a completely gluten free shop as well as their main home near the cathedral.

Vegan Rock

Serving traditional Sevillan food, Vegan Rock gives veggies the rare chance to try local cuisine.

There’s a lot of choice and great combo deals, so if you’ve never tried Andalucian food before, I recommend sampling three tapas plates.

Photo: The Olive Press

The pescaito is also a special dish that Sevillanos eat to celebrate the beginning of the famed Feria de Abril.

Including imitation Hake, prawns and squid, each ‘fish’ had a distinct flavour, with punchy citrus and vinegar tones.

They also serve desserts, including two cakes of the day.

La Lupe

Just around the corner from Vegan Rock in the youthful Alameda area, this authentic Mexican restaurant has a wealth of vegan options.

Using vegan meats as well as tons of veg, La Lupe offers tacos, quesadillas and nachos.

Photo: The Olive press

The classic flavours like birria and al pastor triumph, but if you fancy something different, there’s also fish tacos with imitation prawns.

One detail I loved about La Lupe was the vegan michelada, a typical drink made of beer normally mixed with Worcestershire sauce, lime and tomato juice.

Fatouch

Offering Lebanese food in the heart of Sevilla, this restaurant is so popular that I couldn’t get a table when I tried to visit on a bustling Saturday night.

However, every Sevillano I ever meet tells me I must try again.

Photo: Fatouch

Their food offers diners a culinary trip to Beirut with their various hummus plates, mezze boards and falafel.

This is also a great option for vegan travellers with meat eating friends, as while the veggie options shine, there is also plenty of other dishes.

Veganitessen

Although a little bit out of the city centre, Veganitessen comes highly rated on HappyCow.

Found in the Mercado Central, this is a great spot for breakfast or lunch, with last orders at 03:30 pm.

Photo: Veganitessen

They offer a large selection of burgers, tapas and cakes.

Unique to many vegan restaurants, they even offer imitation eggs and salmon.

Vegani

Photo: Google Reviews

Another Alameda venue, Vegani stands out for its beautifully presented, flavoursome dishes.

Reviewers say the slightly elevated prices are accounted for in excellent service and fresh ingredients.

Their menu includes leek stroganoff, pea soup, tofu sandwiches and mushroom molletes.

La Vegana

Worth the trip over the river into the Triana area, this completely vegan bakery is cheap and delicious.

Photo: La Vegana

As well as traditional Spanish breakfast and milky coffees, La Vegana offers a range of sugar and gluten free treats.

They also have lots of savory empanada flavours, great for lunch on the go.

Balino Yoga Cafe

Photo: Balino Yoga Cafe

If the hippie vibes, chakra dishes and Buddha bowls make you want to run a mile, you might regret not trying this cafe’s wholesome dishes.

Balino is highly rated by vegan travellers for its delicately presented, bright and fresh food.

But, if you’re feeling a bit more indulgent, they also offer pancakes, waffles and many baked goods.

One HappyCow reviewer even called their lemon muffins ‘perfect’.

