WATCH: Thousands of football fans swarm Costa del Sol Airport at 5am – after Malaga CF dramatically secured promotion to Spain’s Segunda Division

THOUSANDS of Malaga CF fans descended on Costa del Airport in the early hours of Sunday morning to welcome home their players hours after the side dramatically secured promotion to Spain’s second tier, known as Segunda.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters chanting throughout the night as the Malaga CF squad returned from Tarragona where they had secured a 4-3 play-off aggregate win over Gimnastic, sealing promotion back to Segunda at the first time of asking.

El @MalagaCF ya ha aterrizado… y la imagen en el aeropuerto es histórica pic.twitter.com/RyFFysxatx — La Opinión Deportes (@LOMA_Deportes) June 23, 2024

Malaga CF knew they needed to avoid defeat to confirm promotion but found themselves 2-0 down in extra time against 10-men Gimnastic, before goals in the 108th and 122nd minute saw the side triumph in the most dramatic fashion possible.

The greatest single moment of my life as a football fan. For so many reasons. The importance of it, how it came about in injury time of extra time, the post-match scenes on the pitch and the significance of this moment for the future of Málaga CF. pic.twitter.com/lQjUMMaHns June 22, 2024

The victory represents a turning point for a club who as recently as 2012 reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but have since struggled and slipped down the leagues.

? ¡ESTO ES UNA LOCURA!



? El @MalagaCF logra el gol que le da el ascenso en la última jugada de la prórroga.



? @fef_tv#NàsticMálaga | #PrimeraFederación pic.twitter.com/9leRktDH3F — Primera Federación (@Primera_RFEF) June 22, 2024

On Sunday evening, the team will parade through the city on an open-top bus before heading to the balcony of Malaga City Hall where they are bound to be joined by thousands of adoring supporters.