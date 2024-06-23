24 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jun, 2024 @ 17:47
···
1 min read

WATCH: Thousands of football fans swarm Costa del Sol Airport at 5am – after Malaga CF dramatically secured promotion to Spain’s Segunda Division

by
The team secured promotion thanks to a 122nd minute goal from a 17-year old academy product

THOUSANDS of Malaga CF fans descended on Costa del Airport in the early hours of Sunday morning to welcome home their players hours after the side dramatically secured promotion to Spain’s second tier, known as Segunda.

Videos shared on social media showed supporters chanting throughout the night as the Malaga CF squad returned from Tarragona where they had secured a 4-3 play-off aggregate win over Gimnastic, sealing promotion back to Segunda at the first time of asking.

Malaga CF knew they needed to avoid defeat to confirm promotion but found themselves 2-0 down in extra time against 10-men Gimnastic, before goals in the 108th and 122nd minute saw the side triumph in the most dramatic fashion possible.

The victory represents a turning point for a club who as recently as 2012 reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, but have since struggled and slipped down the leagues.

On Sunday evening, the team will parade through the city on an open-top bus before heading to the balcony of Malaga City Hall where they are bound to be joined by thousands of adoring supporters.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Going vegan in Sevilla? These six restaurants are a must visit

Next Story

Fears for missing US tourist who vanished from Spain during a holiday to Barcelona two weeks ago

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 749

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 749,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga   3 beds   2 baths €

Analysis: Spain to beat all tourism records this year as visitors spend more than ever – but that might not be good news for locals

NEW data from Caixabank suggests the Spanish tourism industry is