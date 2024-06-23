Fears for missing US tourist who vanished from Spain during a holiday to Barcelona two weeks ago

Do you know where Ryan is or have you seen him? Contact [email protected]

THE family of a US tourist have launched an appeal after not hearing from him for two weeks.

Kayli Anthony Willis says her brother Ryan was last heard from during his holiday to Barcelona.

In a desperate appeal on social media, she said it was ‘not like him’ to leave more than 24 hours without contacting her.

She wrote: “My brother Ryan has been missing for 2 weeks now. We have filed a report with the US embassy in Barcelona and also here in the United States.

“The last message he sent me he was in Sitges for Pride festival with some friends. It is not like him to not check in with any of his family , and all our calls and texts are not delivering.

“He is about 6 foot tall and the nicest person. If anyone has come in contact recently or knows where he is, PLEASE message me or notify the US embassy.

Missing: Ryan

“We would like to know he’s safe and alive. Thank you.”

Kayli added that her family spent the day trying to file missing persons reports with police bodies in Spain.

She said she had messaged two of the men her brother was pictured with but has received no reply.

Kayli added: “My brother has never gone more than 24 hours without a call or text and with us being in the States it is very difficult to navigate this process.”