24 Jun, 2024 @ 13:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Jun, 2024 @ 22:09
·
1 min read

Fears for missing US tourist who vanished from Spain during a holiday to Barcelona two weeks ago

by

Do you know where Ryan is or have you seen him? Contact [email protected]

THE family of a US tourist have launched an appeal after not hearing from him for two weeks.

Kayli Anthony Willis says her brother Ryan was last heard from during his holiday to Barcelona.

In a desperate appeal on social media, she said it was ‘not like him’ to leave more than 24 hours without contacting her.

She wrote: “My brother Ryan has been missing for 2 weeks now. We have filed a report with the US embassy in Barcelona and also here in the United States.

“The last message he sent me he was in Sitges for Pride festival with some friends. It is not like him to not check in with any of his family , and all our calls and texts are not delivering.

“He is about 6 foot tall and the nicest person. If anyone has come in contact recently or knows where he is, PLEASE message me or notify the US embassy.

Missing: Ryan

“We would like to know he’s safe and alive. Thank you.”

Kayli added that her family spent the day trying to file missing persons reports with police bodies in Spain.

She said she had messaged two of the men her brother was pictured with but has received no reply.

Kayli added: “My brother has never gone more than 24 hours without a call or text and with us being in the States it is very difficult to navigate this process.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact [email protected] or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Thousands of football fans swarm Costa del Sol Airport at 5am – after Malaga CF dramatically secured promotion to Spain’s Segunda Division

Next Story

PICTURED: Friend pays tribute to 27-year-old ‘adventurous soul’ who died after falling from a cliff on the Costa del Sol

Latest from Barcelona

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage - € 749

3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Estepona with pool garage – € 749,000

Apartment Estepona, Málaga   3 beds   2 baths €

Analysis: Spain to beat all tourism records this year as visitors spend more than ever – but that might not be good news for locals

NEW data from Caixabank suggests the Spanish tourism industry is