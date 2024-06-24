PICTURED: Friend pays tribute to 27-year-old ‘adventurous soul’ who died after falling from a cliff on the Costa del Sol

THE 27-year-old man who fell to his death from a clifftop in the Costa del Sol resort of Nerja has been named as Turkish national Berkehan Gundogan.

Gundogan fell to his death around 7.15pm on Wednesday, June 19.

He and a group of friends had been scaling a clifftop between the beaches of Carabeo and Carabeíllo when the tragedy struck.

The route had been closed to the public for years due to safety concerns.

He suffered a severe head injury from the fall and was in critical condition. Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save his life.

Berkehan Gundogan, 27, died last week after falling from a cliff

“He was an adventurous soul, who thrived in risky situations like this incident,” his friend Atakan Hanedanoglu told the Olive Press.

“He always lived every day to its fullest, as much as he could. He was always one of the most energetic and positive people in the room.

“He always hyped up his friends; he was a generous and reliable buddy.”

Gundogan had just finished studying a Masters in translation at the University of Malaga and was set to start a research internship at the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.