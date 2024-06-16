Vegan in Madrid? Here’s our ultimate guide to eating plant based in the Spanish capital 

EATING vegan in Madrid couldn’t be easier with our guide to the best places to dine out.

As a vegan living in Andalucia, Madrid is my paradise.

There are thousands of options for the city’s plant based population, which is growing daily.

Over my many visits to the city, I have built up a list of favourite venues for all tastes.

Photo: The Olive Press

Whether you fancy a sweet treat, brunch, junk food or authentic pizza, this guide has it all.

Breakfast and brunch

Distrito vegano

The perfect spot for a special breakfast, Distrito Vegano has unique, high quality dishes with reasonable prices.

For savory lovers, there’s the English style breakfasts, vegan salmon or chilean toast.

Photo: Distrito Vegan

For those with a sweet tooth, the range of French toast, crepes and filled croissants will have you spoilt for choice.

Photo: Distrito Vegan

The tropical toast, with grilled pineapple, mango ganache, pistachio crumble and dark chocolate is particularly delicious.

Despite the refined vibe, the coffee menu is capricious, with tiramisu and toffee lattes.

However if that’s not your thing, their cafe con leche is just as good.

Simple toasts or crossiants are around €3-4, while larger dishes range between €7-12.

Sweet treats

Bite Me

One of my favourite spots in the city, I religiously visit Bite Me on every trip to Madrid.

Run by an expat couple, this doughnut cafe is every vegans’ dream come true.

Though the flavours are changed each week, they always deliver.

Photo: The Olive Press

Alongside classics like cinnamon sugar, chocolate and vanilla, they offer surprisingly singular flavours like coconut pistachio, espresso orange triple sec and kiwi hibiscus.

Their drinks never disappoint, with indulgent lotus lattes and refreshing mango and passionfruit lemonade.

Vegamazing doughnuts

Another great doughnut spot, Vegamazing shock with their unexpectedly fresh flavours.

Lemon and lavender, forest fruits and peach with white chocolate, these are truly unique.

Photo: The Olive Press

However, if you prefer something richer, try their chocolate hazelnut, snickers or brownie flavours.

Found near the Royal Palace, this cafe also offers a range of cinnamons, coffees and drinks.

Freedom Cakes

If doughnuts are too much for you on a hot Madrid day, try Freedom Cakes.

This retro style venue is the home to the only vegan waffle ice cream cone in the city alongside a range of diner classics.

Photo: Freedom Cakes

If you can’t decide, they also offer a pancake tasting menu, so you can taste three different flavours.

Not just sweets, the diner also has an extensive junk food offering.

Their menu del día is the best way to try it all, with a main, drink and dessert for €13.50.

Dinner

Thunder

Another junk food joint, Thunder emulates your favourite non-vegan fast food restaurants with plant based ingredients.

They offer a range of burgers, loaded with bacon, hashbrowns, guacamole and more.

Photo: Thunder

On the side, try dirty fries, tater tots, chicken wings, cheese balls or onion rings.

Burgers cost between €7-10 and you can add fries and a drink for just €3.

Los Andenes

Peruvian food is supposed to be one of the best cuisines in the world and as a vegan, I assumed I would never get the chance to try it.

That was until I discovered Los Andenes.

This small restaurant offers traditional dishes like ceviche, estofado and aji de gallina veganised to perfection.

The causa acevichada is great for anyone who wants to get a good sense of what Peruvian food is all about, mixing two emblematic dishes.

Photo: The Olive Press

You can’t have a Peruvian meal without washing it down with a glass of chicha morada, a purple corn drink.

Even if you’re full, leave room for pudding.

The tres leches cake and the suspiro a la limeña (a creamy white mousse) were some of the best desserts I have had in a long time.

Photo: The Olive Press

The prices are also very purse friendly, with no main above €14 and no dessert above €5.50.

Pizzi and Dixie

If you’re sick of ordering a marinara, Pizzi and Dixie is the place for you.

This is an authentic Italian eatery offering plenty of pasta, rice and pizza options.

The calzone and gnocchi are rare treats for vegans but there’s also pizzas with unexpected touches like pistachio cream and salmon.

Photo: The Olive Press

Finish with a tiramisu, Ferrero rocher cake or sweet calzone.

Photo: The Olive Press

On the pricier end of the scale, pizzas can cost up €17, but they are worth every penny.

Mad Mad Vegan

As we ate, scores of hopeful diners were turned away in a testament to the popularity of this vegan junk food joint.

Mad Mad Vegan offers a large menu with wings, tacos, burgers, sandwiches, salads and nachos.

Photo: Mad Mad Vegan

They even offer vegan calamari and tuna salad for former fish lovers.

With crunchy chicken and juicy hamburgers, we recommend sampling one of their deliciously loaded burgers, complete with all the toppings.

Dishes come in at around €12 each and can be accompanied by a variety of craft beer or orange wine.

