Where to find the best waves for surfing in Spain’s Basque Country

SUMMER in Spain may stir up images of gentle waves lapping on the shore as you sunbathe on the beach, but if you head north, you’ll find a surfer’s paradise.

Crashing waves, emerald green landscapes, and the surfing community of the Basque Country welcome both beginners and pros alike.

This northern stretch of sea is known as ‘Green Spain’, and it’s where the wild Cantabrian Sea and Atlantic Ocean meet.

There’s a consistent swell, especially from Autumn to Spring, with world-class point breaks and reef breaks for the pro surfers, and gentle beach breaks for the new to a board.

Summer is the best time to head north if you’re a beginner surfer. In general, the waves are smaller and more manageable, and surf schools are in full swing.

But which Basque beaches should you go to?

Mundaka is for the advanced surfers – it’s a long, hollow, sand-bottomed left-hand wave breaking off the nearby river mouth.

Zarautz is your quintessential Spanish surf town. With a long sandy beach, there are waves for every level of surfer, and plenty of surf schools to help get you confident on the waves.

Sopelana is the go-to spot for local surfers living in nearby Bilbao. There are two beaches right next to each other – Arrietara and Atxabiribil

