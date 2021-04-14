ORIHUELA COSTA councillors approved the modification of one of its local beaches yesterday, meaning that surfing will be allowed under certain weather conditions.

Luisa Boné, Beaches Councilor of the Orihuela City Council, reported the board approval to modify the ‘Beach Ordinance’, which rules and regulations on all 11 local beaches.

When the red flag is flying, she said, “The main objective is to allow surfing (at least at Cala Cerrada), as sea conditions are optimal for the sport.”

READY TO GO: Councillor Boné and colleagues at Cala Cerrada

Cala Cerrada is the main gathering point for professional and amateur surfers, alike, especially during high seas.

For many years, the surfing community has requested mandatory authorization to be able to practice within a legal framework.

Boné explained, “Councillors have listened to the demand and authorized surfing on that beach, setting a series of conditions.”

Now we want to go one step further so that in high season they can also enjoy the waves ”.

Once the modification has been approved, there is a period of ten days in which people may object.

She ended by thanking the Zenia Surf Club, “for their willingness to collaborate with the City Council in implementing a good sports culture.”