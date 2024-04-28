28 Apr, 2024 @ 11:06
by
Europe’s biggest electric car battery recycling factory set to launch this year on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
ALICANTE is set to have Europe’s largest electric car battery recycling plant in operation by the end of the year.

GDV Mobility has received backing from the Valencian government and the factory will be located in the Llano de los Espartales industrial estate, covering an area of over 3,000 m2.

The company’s current premises are able to recover electric batteries to 90% of their initial capacity and 80% of battery life, using a proprietary patented process.

The firm restored around 200,000 lithium batteries in 2023.

The process allows it to prevent between 0.6 and 1.2 tons of lithium being crushed per day and its plan will see the battery recycling process take a maximum of 72 hours.

It also will reduce battery costs by up to 80% in what is normally one of the most expensive repairs and replacements faced by electric car owners.

GDV Mobility says that production capacity will be increased five-fold with an approximate capacity of 4,000 tons due to improvements in the battery treatment process.

Besides becoming the largest electric car battery repair plant in Europe, it will become the only hazardous waste management plant in the Valencian Community.

Alex Trelinski

