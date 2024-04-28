Ozempic copycat arrives to Spain: What is the new weight loss drug and who can use it?

A NEW Ozempic copycat drug will arrive in Spain soon, but what is the new weight loss drug and who is it for?

The Spanish Health and Medicines Agency (AEMPS), has authorised the sale of Wegovy (semaglutide) for sale in Spain.

The drug is an alternative for popular weight loss drug Ozempic, which is currently in shortage.

Normally intended for people with type two diabetes, it has become one of the world’s leading anti-obesity drugs.

READ MORE: Can I buy Ozempic in Spain and how much is it? All you need to know as demand for the slimming drug surges

Photo: Wegovy

Its principal active ingredient is semaglutide, a medication which works by supressing the appetite and making you feel full.

Wegovy ‘works by suppressing the parts of the brain which control appetite, making you feel fuller and less hungry so that you don’t feel the need to eat.’

Like Ozempic, the medication is administered by a weekly injection.

Normally, patients begin with a local dose of 0.25mg and build up during 16 weeks.

READ MORE: Spain investigates side-effects of weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Saxenda

The maintenance dosage is set at 2.4mg and costs €128.

It is only available under prescription and diabetics will be given priority.

To be prescribed Wegovy, you must meet the following requirements:

A BMI higher than 30kg/m2 with hypertension, diabetes or other illnesses.

Adolescents over 12 with obesity or that weigh over 60kg.

Doctors will evaluate each case individually and advise a healthy diet combined with physical activity.

However, drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic continue to be studied for their side effects which include: nausea, vomiting, diaherrea, abdominal pain, headaches and fatigue.

READ MORE: Stephen Fry blasts Ozempic: British star, 66, says the drug made him ‘throw up five times per day’ – as sales of the medication soar in Spain