EXCLUSIVE: British expat mother is livid after her toddler is given ‘lethal’ Nolotil painkiller in Spain

A BRITISH expat has been left ‘livid’ after her toddler was given ‘lethal’ Nolotil painkiller.

Seeing your child suffering is one of the hardest things parents have to go through.

So when Hannah Pearson’s three-year-old daughter, Amalie, experienced high temperatures last weekend, she sought help as soon as possible.

The 39-year-old and her husband, James, 38, agreed to take their daughter to a private doctor, expecting nothing more than a round of antibiotics.

Hannah and her 'full of character' daughter, Amalie.

James took Amalie to a doctor near their home in Golf del Sur, Tenerife on Tuesday, May 7, where she was diagnosed with Scarlet Fever.

But when Hannah returned from work, she got a nasty surprise.

Her daughter had been prescribed Nolotil.

As a former nurse and owner of a care business, Hannah knew of the risks this ‘deadly’ drug can have, including sepsis, organ failure and even death.

“It was absolutely terrifying,” she told The Olive Press.

“I was livid and shocked that she had been prescribed Nolotil when she was doing fine on Ibuprofen and Calpol. It was gobsmacking.”

Luckily, James had not followed the doctor’s recommended dose and only gave his daughter a ‘drop’ to see if she responded well.

Amalie had been prescribed Metagial, a droplet form of Nolotil intended for children.

Aware of the danger of the drug, the couple did not administer any more doses, despite the doctor’s recommendation of a 0.4mg dose every eight hours for five days.

Nolotil, whose main ingredient is metamizole, is sold under many brand names.

“I knew because I have medical knowledge, but if I didn’t it could have wiped her out,” said Hannah.

That night, the couple ‘barely slept’, keeping a ‘close eye’ on Amalie over fears they had ‘done harm to their child’.

Thankfully, the little girl has not presented any side effects.

Nolotil, whose active ingredient is metamizole, is known to provoke extreme adverse side effects in northern europeans, including low white blood cell count, sepsis, organ failure, gangrene and even death.

The Catalonian health authorities have stated metamizole products are not recommended for children as there is a ‘lack of good quality research’ into the potential side effects for this age group.

However, the Association for Drug Affected Patients (ADAF) which is leading the campaign against Nolotil, has received multiple reports of the drug being given to children.

In 2018, an Italian expat claimed her 5-year-old child ‘nearly died’ after Nolotil made him ‘throw up blood’.

“It’s disgusting that it keeps being given to children,” said ADAF leader, Cristina del Campo.

“I have a three-year-old granddaughter so I imagine this toxic poison being given to her.

“I know what it would do to her little body, it’s unbelievable.”

Aware of the side effects, Hannah had registered her family as ‘allergic’ to the drug on their public health records.

However, as they went to a private doctor, their medical records were not transferred and the doctor did not ask if Amalie had any allergies.

“It needs to be banned. It’s scary and ridiculous that it’s still out there,” said Hannah.

“There are restrictions but they aren’t followed and people get hurt. Now, I’m left with the fear of what could have been.”

