Body of woman with a plastic bag wrapped around her head is discovered in a major tourist resort in Spain

THE body of a woman with a plastic bag wrapped around her head has been discovered in a major Spanish resort.

READ MORE: Manhunt in Spain: Predator who ‘sexually assaulted a foreign teenager’ on a beach in Estepona before ‘knocking her tooth out’ remains wanted by police

Photo: Cordon Press

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation after the body was found on the coastal area of Arico, Tenerife.

It was discovered yesterday afternoon, Sunday, April 28.

READ MORE: Horror in Barcelona: Body of man, 50, is found floating off the beach of Sitges, sparking police investigation

According to official sources, the woman’s body was floating in the sea with a plastic bag over her head.

However, local authorities have not confirmed this to protect the confidentiality of the investigation.

READ MORE: Wanted ‘ex-Hell’s Angels boss’ is found ‘operating his narco empire’ among the expat community in Spain: Police seize gun, axe, fake IDs and more at Costa del Sol home