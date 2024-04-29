29 Apr, 2024 @ 12:51
29 Apr, 2024 @ 12:08
1 min read

Body of woman with a plastic bag wrapped around her head is discovered in a major tourist resort in Spain

THE body of a woman with a plastic bag wrapped around her head has been discovered in a major Spanish resort. 

Photo: Cordon Press

The Guardia Civil have opened an investigation after the body was found on the coastal area of Arico, Tenerife. 

It was discovered yesterday afternoon, Sunday, April 28. 

According to official sources, the woman’s body was floating in the sea with a plastic bag over her head. 

However, local authorities have not confirmed this to protect the confidentiality of the investigation. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

