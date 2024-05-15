15 May, 2024 @ 17:16
15 May, 2024 @ 17:15
Rucksack containing 20kg of ‘Adidas’ branded cocaine is found floating off popular tourist beach in Benidorm

by
A BENIDORM Policia Local patrol boat fished out a rucksack containing 20 kilos of cocaine from the water at Poniente beach.

The discovery was made on Wednesday morning by officers doing surveillance work at the Serra Gelada Natural Park.

Officers spotted the rucksack floating in the sea and discovered 20 packets inside- all of them branded with the logo of the Adidas sportswear company.

PONIENTE BAY(Benidorm Aytm image)

Each pack contained around a kilo of a pressed white substance, presumed to be cocaine.

The drugs will be taken to the Guardia Civil’s Fiscal and Border patrol in Calpe for analysis and an investigation into where they were came from.

DRUGS HAUL(Benidorm Aytm image)

Benidorm police issued a tongue in cheek message advising people ‘not to throw anything into the sea’.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

