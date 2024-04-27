WATCH: Wanted ‘ex-Hell’s Angels boss’ is found ‘operating his narco empire’ among the expat community in Spain: Police seize gun, axe, fake IDs and more at Costa del Sol home

THE alleged leader of a drug-trafficking motorcycle gang in Spain has been arrested following a dramatic raid on the Costa del Sol.

The unnamed suspect was picked up during a joint operation between the Policia Nacional, the BKA force in Germany and Romanian Police.

The man is said to be a ‘valuable target’ for Europol and is wanted in Romania for attempted murder, where he was previously identified as a leader of the Hell’s Angels organisation.

The suspect, according to Spanish police, now heads up the MC Comanches motorcycle gang in Spain.

He came under the authorities’ radar during a probe into the group’s activities, specifically how it allegedly transported drugs by road from Spain to central and northern Europe.

At the end of last year, the leader of the MC Comanches in Marbella was also arrested after the issuing of a European Arrest Warrant by the German authorities.

They believed he was behind the delivery of narcotics between Spain and northern Europe.

While he was away, it is believed the newly arrested suspect took over the organisation.

Once police discovered who the new boss was, they were informed he was wanted in Romania over an attempted murder.

An international investigation was launched, leading officers to a house in Benalmadena, from which he allegedly coordinated the transportation of drugs across Europe via a fleet of vans.

A swat team raided the property and a rental car business that the suspect had recently set up.

Officers found a gun, 32 cartridges, an axe, machete, computer equipment, fake IDs and documents and more.