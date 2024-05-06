6 May, 2024 @ 15:05
6 May, 2024 @ 12:42
Body of man found near luxury hotel in Estepona ‘may have been there for days’: Police comb missing persons database in bid to identify corpse

Road where body of man was discovered near the Kempisnki hotel (Google Maps)

THE body of a man found in a ditch in Estepona may have been there for several days, it has emerged.

The unidentified corpse was discovered at around 2pm on Sunday from across the five-star Kempinski hotel.

Specifically, it was on the road that used to lead to the old Prado World.

According to El Español, police sources believe the body could have been there for several days.

Road where body of man was discovered near the Kempisnki hotel (Google Maps)

It adds that it may be a homeless person but authorities are still working on confirming his identity.

The body has been taken to Malaga for an autopsy to establish cause of death.

Meanwhile, police are combing through the missing persons database to see if the man matches with anyone who has disappeared recently.

