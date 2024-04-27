These are the three best ‘chiringuitos’ on Spain’s Costa del Sol, according to travel experts – but do YOU agree?

EACH year, the prestigious Tapas magazine names the 25 best ‘chiringuitos’ in Spain.

For those not in the know, chiringuito is the Spanish word for a beachside club, bar or restaurant.

While Tapas’s ranking for this year has not been released, last year saw three such establishments in Malaga make the list of the top 25 best in the country.

They were Alma Playa in Rincon de la Victoria, Frida Pahlo in Pedregalejo, Malaga city and Nosso Summer Club in Marbella.

Alma Playa was praised for its impressive cocktail menu and its delicious food, most notably the brioche pork burger served with cured payoyo cheese and truffle, plus the ‘Malaga gazpachuelo with white shrimp or the Iberian presa with sweet wine sauce, fried almonds and crunchy carrot.’

Meanwhile, Tapas loved the ever-popular Frida Pahlo, situated on Malaga’s main beach promenade.

It is rare to find a table at the hip spot during the peak summer season.

The review by Tapas reads: “Here the tradition is the sea and fishing,” adding that the highlights are its Russian salad, white shrimp, red tuna tacos and pulled pork burger.

Elsewhere, if you want a ‘different’ and ‘fun’ day out then look no further than Nosso Summer Club in Marbella.

Tapas praised its stunning setting next to the shoreline, with its soft wooden interiors and colourful plates making it among the most Instagrammable locations.

Its menu is a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines, aided by chef Carlos Navarro, who was ‘the fifth best sushiman at the Tokyo World Sushi Cup.’

Nosso also boasts live music, including jazz performers or a DJ set, depending on the day.