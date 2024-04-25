This green ‘paradise’ has been named the best rural destination in Spain for 2024

SPAIN’s best rural destination for 2024 has been named and it’s this green paradise found in the north.

In recent years, destinations across northern Spain have been gaining popularity.

Their pleasant temperatures, even in the summer months, attract many escaping the extreme heat found in the centre and south of the country.

It is also known for its nature, history, traditional and rich gastronomic heritage.

Photo: Turismo Asturias

Now, EscapadaRural has added to the region’s host of attractions by naming a local town Spain’s Capital of Rural Tourism 2024.

Santa Eulalia de Oscos beat out nine locations across the country to be crowned the rural accommodation database’s winner.

It gained 22% of 80,000 votes and it’s easy to see why.

The group of 30 hamlets only has 434 inhabitants, but it is full of history and things to do.

Part of the Reserva de la Biosfera Rio Eo, Oscos y Tierras de Buron, the area was a pioneer in rural tourism, gaining its first lodgings in the 1990s.

The namesake Santa Eulalia hamlet has just 142 locals, 64% of which are employed in the tourism industry.

Photo: Turismo Asturias

A wander through the ramshackle streets will take you past picturesque stone houses and farm buildings.

Besides the rural architecture, the local church is worth a look.

A 16th century building, inside it houses a baroque painting representing traditional agriculture.

If you really want to immerse yourself in this rural destination, visit on December 10, when the annual cattle festival takes place.

But that’s not the only date the hamlet comes alive.

Other times to visit include during February’s carnival or October’s chestnut festival.

Photo: Ayuntamiento de Santa Eulalia

Another hamlet in the area, Villanueva de Oscos is home to another stand out building, its romantic monastery.

As with any great rural destination, Santa Eulalia de Oscos is great for rambling or rafting amongst nature.

Take a dip or rent a kayak to enjoy the Agueira river.

The A Seimeira hiking route is also recommended for its impressive waterfall and nearby town, Busqueimados, known for its centuries old yew trees.

