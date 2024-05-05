Body is found in a ditch near five-star hotel on Spain’s Costa del Sol: Police launch urgent investigation

A BODY has been found in a ditch near a five star hotel on the Costa del Sol.

The grisly discovery was made at around 2pm on Sunday, in the vicinity of the Kempinski hotel in Estepona.

According to Area Costa del Sol, the corpse was found on a road leading to the former Prado World.

Police have yet to comment on the discovery and the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Nor is it clear how long the corpse was laying in the road before being discovered.

While many on social media have speculated the involvement of organsied crime, that is yet to be confirmed by any official sources.

The body was taken away by the authorities and will undergo an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Police will also be racing to identify the person. It is not known if they are male or female.