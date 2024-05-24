24 May, 2024 @ 18:05
Bodies of German couple discovered after a dog found a woman’s arm last month in Spain’s Costa Blanca

by
THE bodies of a missing German couple have been discovered on Friday by the Guardia Civil in Jijona- a month after a dog found a woman’s arm.

The man and woman lived in Mallorca and arrived in the area in January.

Their bodies were said to be in advanced state of decomposition.

GUARDIA AT JIJONA

Guardia officers retrieved a shotgun next to the 61-year-old man’s body with the main hypothesis being that he killed his wife, 48, before taking his own life.

The bodies were discovered at around 9.00 am outside a solar farm under a pine tree in a steep valley area that was difficult to access.

The location was around half a kilometre from the Jijona industrial estate where they left their rental car.

Bizarrely, the rental firm has never reported the non-return of the vehicle.

The pine tree was about a kilometre from a farm where the owner of the dog found it with the woman’s arm in its mouth on April 27.

There was no record of any violent incidents involving the man and woman, and no indication of a third party being involved in their deaths.

Alex Trelinski

