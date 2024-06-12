Record monthly passenger total is boosted by British travellers using Costa Blanca airport

ALICANTE-ELCHE airport has recorded its busiest-ever month for passengers with over 1.76 million people using it in May.

That has surpassed the previously monthly record by 1.6%- set in July 2019.

For the monthly high to be beaten outside the summer peak season is quite something for the Costa Blanca facility, with the May figure up 16.6% on the previous year.

It appears to be a racing certainty that the new record will not last for long.

International tourism has driven the record number with 1.5 million travellers, 15.8% more than a year earlier, while domestic travellers rose by 22.6% to reach 236,354 people.

UK passengers dominated with 596,238 travellers, followed by the Netherlands, with 105,755, and Germany, with 104,503.

Belgian passengers accounted for 87,167 journeys and Polish visitors clocked up nearly 75,000 trips.

Alicante-Elche airport also recorded the best-ever May for flights with 11,019 services- up 14.6% on May 2023.

In the first five months of 2024, the airport handled 6.57 million passengers- an 18% increase on last year.

Flight numbers were also up by 15% during that period.