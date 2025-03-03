Alicante weather warning: Experts predict a WEEK of rain and strong winds in miserable start to March

STORMY conditions will continue to tear through Alicante in the first week of March, state weather agency Aemet has warned.

Today, there is a 100% probability of precipitation until 12pm, after which the rain will continue but with less intensity.

A yellow warning is in place along the northern coast of Alicante province today and tomorrow, as well as the entire coast of Valencia.

Forecasters are warning of up to 20mm of rainfall in an hour throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Tomorrow will see a rise in wind gusts, which will continue to batter the Costa Blanca until Saturday.

The most ferocious winds will hit Alicante from Tuesday until Thursday, with gusts between 45 and 50km/hr expected.

Rainy conditions will accompany the wind, and a yellow alert for coastal weather has been declared for Tuesday.

The only piece of good news is that temperatures will rise by up to 2C compared to the weekend.

AEMET’s predictions come after a miserable weekend for Alicante residents.

The weather was so bad that the official mascleta pyrotechnic event was suspended until March 30.

A record was set on Tabarca Island, which saw winds of 63km/hr.

Meanwhile, in the provincial capital, speeds of 48km/hr were recorded.

Alicante province mostly avoided heavy downpours of rain, but there were some areas less fortunate than its city.

Vall d’Ebo, for example, experienced intense rains which reached 236mm.

With over 14 consecutive hours of rain, this was the rainiest day in the town since a measuring station was installed in 2012.