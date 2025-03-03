3 Mar, 2025
3 Mar, 2025 @ 11:27
Poll reveals what Spain really thinks about Donald Trump – and it’s pretty conclusive

TWO-THIRDS of people in Spain are viewing the start of Donald Trump’s second term as US president with concern and fear.

An opinion poll carried out by 40dB for broadcaster SER and the El Pais newspaper revealed that 65.7% of those surveyed feel worried, fearful or fearful about Trump being back at the White House.

Only 18% saw Trump’s return with optimism, hope or peace.

‘CONCERN & FEAR’ OVER TRUMP

83% classified as authoritarian and 70% as populist, with 57% saying he is a patriot and 54% defining as a conservative.

Over personal attributes, 82% think Trump is impulsive, 79% believe he is manipulative, while 51% say he is charismatic.

The poll was conducted between February 21 and 24, before the explosive meeting between Trump and Zelensky in the Oval Office last Friday.

More e than half of those surveyed believe that Trump’s return will be especially negative in the fight against climate change.

They also believe that he will damage international trade, global security and democratic values.

In addition, the majority of those questioned think that Trump will have a negative impact on Spain.

Almost 63% believe that the imposition of tariffs will Spain’s economy and 50% believe that it will strengthen the far right in the country.

Nevertheless, they do not fear this lead to the election of a prime minister of a person with ideas similar to those of Trump.

They also do not believe that the acceptance of far right policies will rise in Spain.

When quizzed who will benefit the most from Trump’s presidency, the response was the rich and big tech companies.

The biggest losers were seen as immigrants, the LGTBI+ collective and women, followed by workers and the middle classes.

According to the 40dB poll, the most reviled idea is to turn Gaza into a tourist attraction, which is rejected by far-right voters in Spain.

That’s followed by the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organisation, negotiations with Russia over Ukraine, and the imposition.

The most popular policy- but still under a 40% approval rating- is the plan to drastically reduce the size of US government.

