Donald Trump and Elon Musk voice support for Spain’s hard-right Vox party

US President Donald Trump and his billionaire supporter Elon Musk have backed Spain’s far-right political party Vox, with Musk going as far as predicting it will win the next general election.

Vox leader Santiago Abascal attended the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference(CPAC) in Washington.

He was in the audience on Saturday to hear Donald Trump’s speech, two days after addressing the gathering.

ABASCAL IN WASHINGTON, THURSDAY

Abascal said that Trump was an ‘ally’ against the ‘bureaucrats’ in Brussels.

The president responded at the weekend during his address where he mentioned Abascal, saying ‘You are doing a great job’ to which the Vox leader thanked him from his seat.

Meanwhile took to his X social media platform to say that ‘Vox will win the next election’.

Opinion polls show Vox lagging a distant third behind the PSOE socialists and the conservative Partido Popular.

The July 2023 election saw the far-right party lose almost half of its seats- very different from the rise of similar groupings in other European countries.

In his brief message on X, Musk reposted a video of US president Donald Trump congratulating Abascal for his ‘great work’ in Spain.

“I have had the opportunity to thank Elon Musk for having returned freedom to this social network. The end of woke censorship is a historic conquest of freedoms”, Abascal said last Thursday.

But the Vox leader also said he hoped Trump would not impose the tariffs he is threatening Europe with, while stressing that the Green Pact and other ‘abusive’ policies dictated by Brussels were the real burdens weighing on European economies.