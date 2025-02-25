‘I moved next door to a bakery in Malaga but the noise was too much – so I reported him’

AN expat couple have been branded ‘nasty people’ for filing a noise complaint against a bakery after deciding to move in next door.

Posting in an online forum for English-speaking residents in Malaga, the anonymous person said they and their partner were ‘gifted’ the apartment in the neighbourhood of Huelin.

The home, which was previously a local business, was given to them by the partner’s parents.

The poster, who used US spelling, said: “However, we’re facing an issue with our neighbor – a bakery -because the owner starts his industrial amasadora (kneading machine) at 6.30am.

“The machine is positioned right behind our bedroom, and the noise and vibrations wake us up every morning.

“We tried discussing this with him, but he hasn’t been cooperative. To minimize the disturbance, we spent €2,000 out of pocket to install a soundproof wall. Additionally, we asked him if he could start using the amasadora at 9am instead, but he continues to turn it on at 6.30am.”

They added: “This situation is especially difficult for me because I suffer from insomnia and have been battling a sleeping pill addiction for the past five years. Before moving here, I had successfully stopped taking sleeping pills for three months, but with this ongoing disruption, my sleep has been severely affected.

“I work late at night (online), so waking up at 6.30am every day is significantly impacting my mental health. I’ve heard that noise at this level before 8am might not be legally allowed. What are my options? Can I take legal action or file a complaint?”

The poster later confirmed that they had filed a complaint with the local town hall. They added that they ‘felt bad’ and did not want the baker to ‘stop working’.

It came after they were met with a barage of angry comments from British and US expats in the group.

One branded the couple ‘nasty people’, while another said: “If his parents gave the home to you they should have known about the noise. It’s a bakery, they start early, be friendly with your neidhbours!”

One added: “This is just like the people who buy a house near an airport and then complain about the noise of the aeroplanes. If the obvious source of the noise was there first, you don’t have a leg to stand on.”

Others told the couple to invest in ear plugs instead, while one accused them of being ‘entitled’.

One added: “You did know you were moving next to a bakery. Of course he starts his mixer early, that’s what bakers do. It’s his business and livelihood. Sell the place and move.”