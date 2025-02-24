24 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Feb, 2025 @ 19:00
···
1 min read

Marbella’s iconic Los Monteros hotel to reopen after ‘luxury’ rebrand

by

MARBELLA’S iconic Los Monteros hotel is set to reopen this week under the luxury Kimpton brand. 

The 195 room hotel boasts Malaga’s Michelin star chef, Jose Carlos Garcia at the helm. 

On Feburary 25, the five star venue will reopen to guests under the leadership of American luxury brand, Kimpton, an IHG Hotels and Resorts brand. 

It follows an extensive renovation of the property after it closed its doors in 2022. 

With 60 exclusive suites, the hotel ‘preserves the essence of Los Monteros’, with an ‘indulgent and casual atmosphere.’ 

The hotel first opened in 1962 and was one of Spain’s first five-star establishments, frequently visited by the rich and famous. 

Led by Garcia, the hotel emphasises its gastronomic offering, with a restaurant, terrace, lounge bar, pool bar and beach club. 

“We are working on something unique, never seen before on the Costa del Sol,” Garcia said. 

The luxe La Cabane by Dolce & Gabana beach club will be managed by Mosh group and work with Malaga-born chef Dani Garcia. 

It is the first time Kimpton has opened a hotel in Andalucia, having other outlets in Barcelona and Mallorca. 

The hotel is owned by Bain Capital and Stoneweg asset management, who hope the venue will be a ‘flagship’ for the chain in southern Europe. 

When the hotel first opened, its El Corzo restaurant was one of the first in Spain to receive a Michelin star. 

It was also the first in Marbella to have a golf club alongside its tennis and equestrian club.

The La Cabane beach club was also revolutionary, first opening in 1965. 

King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia were amongst the first to visit the luxury hotel, though it also welcomed Queen Ingrid of Denmark, Michael Jackson, Julio Iglesias, Sean Connery and Antonio Banderas.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Online Gambling in Spain in 2025: Latest Regulations Updates for the Local Market

Latest from Lead

Go toTop