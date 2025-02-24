Marbella’s iconic Los Monteros hotel to reopen after ‘luxury’ rebrand

MARBELLA’S iconic Los Monteros hotel is set to reopen this week under the luxury Kimpton brand.

The 195 room hotel boasts Malaga’s Michelin star chef, Jose Carlos Garcia at the helm.

On Feburary 25, the five star venue will reopen to guests under the leadership of American luxury brand, Kimpton, an IHG Hotels and Resorts brand.

It follows an extensive renovation of the property after it closed its doors in 2022.

With 60 exclusive suites, the hotel ‘preserves the essence of Los Monteros’, with an ‘indulgent and casual atmosphere.’

The hotel first opened in 1962 and was one of Spain’s first five-star establishments, frequently visited by the rich and famous.

Led by Garcia, the hotel emphasises its gastronomic offering, with a restaurant, terrace, lounge bar, pool bar and beach club.

“We are working on something unique, never seen before on the Costa del Sol,” Garcia said.

The luxe La Cabane by Dolce & Gabana beach club will be managed by Mosh group and work with Malaga-born chef Dani Garcia.

It is the first time Kimpton has opened a hotel in Andalucia, having other outlets in Barcelona and Mallorca.

The hotel is owned by Bain Capital and Stoneweg asset management, who hope the venue will be a ‘flagship’ for the chain in southern Europe.

When the hotel first opened, its El Corzo restaurant was one of the first in Spain to receive a Michelin star.

It was also the first in Marbella to have a golf club alongside its tennis and equestrian club.

The La Cabane beach club was also revolutionary, first opening in 1965.

King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia were amongst the first to visit the luxury hotel, though it also welcomed Queen Ingrid of Denmark, Michael Jackson, Julio Iglesias, Sean Connery and Antonio Banderas.