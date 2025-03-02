2 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Mar, 2025 @ 14:33
··
1 min read

Orange weather alert is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol ahead of SEVEN DAYS of rain

by

A FRESH orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Costa del Sol region.

The warning by state weather agency Aemet (pictured above) is in place from midnight tonight and until 2pm on Monday.

The alert covers the coast of Cadiz up to Barbate and the Costa del Sol up to Malaga city, including Marbella, Estepona and Torremolinos.

Aemet is warning of up to 80mm of rainfall over the space of 12 hours, risking localised flooding.

It comes as forecasters are predicting the wet weather to continue across Malaga for the next seven days.

Temperatures have also plummetted, with the mercury not expected to exceed 16C along the Costa del Sol next week, with highs dropping to 12C today and at the end of next week.

The outlook for Marbella next week is far from dry

Meanwhile, yellow level alerts are also in place in other parts of Andalucia tomorrow.

They include the majority of the provinces of Cadiz, Sevilla and Huelva, the latter two also being warned of thunderstorms.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Desperate appeal to find homeless British expat missing from Spain’s Costa del Sol – as brother is attacked by cruel trolls for ‘letting him live on streets’

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop