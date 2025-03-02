Orange weather alert is issued for Spain’s Costa del Sol ahead of SEVEN DAYS of rain

A FRESH orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for the Costa del Sol region.

The warning by state weather agency Aemet (pictured above) is in place from midnight tonight and until 2pm on Monday.

The alert covers the coast of Cadiz up to Barbate and the Costa del Sol up to Malaga city, including Marbella, Estepona and Torremolinos.

Aemet is warning of up to 80mm of rainfall over the space of 12 hours, risking localised flooding.

It comes as forecasters are predicting the wet weather to continue across Malaga for the next seven days.

Temperatures have also plummetted, with the mercury not expected to exceed 16C along the Costa del Sol next week, with highs dropping to 12C today and at the end of next week.

The outlook for Marbella next week is far from dry

Meanwhile, yellow level alerts are also in place in other parts of Andalucia tomorrow.

They include the majority of the provinces of Cadiz, Sevilla and Huelva, the latter two also being warned of thunderstorms.