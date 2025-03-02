Desperate appeal to find homeless British expat missing from Spain’s Costa del Sol – as brother is attacked by cruel trolls for ‘letting him live on streets’

FEARS are growing for a homeless British expat who has not been seen since leaving a hospital on the Costa del Sol three weeks ago.

John Bruce Vardy, 63, from Poole, Dorset, has been living in Torremolinos for the past couple of years, and unbeknownst to his family, was living on the streets.

He has not been seen since he was taken to the Hospital Virgen de la Victoria in Malaga three weeks ago.

His brother Mark Vardy flew out to try and find him this week but has had to go back to England, although he vowed to return to Spain if a serious sighting is made.

Mark was forced to defend himself on social media after a troll commented on his appeal: “He’s not your brother if you allow him to live outside in the street, shame on you.”

Mark responded: “I had no idea my brother was in this situation hence I’m trying to find him, I don’t see him every day as I live in the UK.”

The sibling thought he may have tracked John down to a series of hostels in Malaga but was unable to confirm.

An appeal online today said: “John has been in Spain for at least a couple of years and spent most of that time in Torremolinos, Malaga.

“The picture I have posted of him (above) was taken three weeks ago on the beach in Torremolinos where he was then taken to the hospital in Malaga (Hospital Virgen de la Victoria), this is the last time he was seen.

“Mark has flown over to Spain to try find him and has asked at the hospital and tried a couple of shelters in Malaga with no luck.

“The local and municipal police are aware of him but could give no information but they do believe he is in Malaga.

“Mark is now back in the UK but if there is a confirmed sighting of him he is prepared to travel back, any help on John’s whereabouts is greatly appreciated.”

Anyone with information can email tips@theolivepress.es.