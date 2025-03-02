2 Mar, 2025
2 Mar, 2025 @ 13:58
··
2 mins read

Grant Barr: Family share photos of missing New York banker who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol over a month ago

by

THE family of Grant Barr have shared more photos of the missing US banker in the hopes that someone will recognise him.

The 36-year-old disappeared from Estepona on the Costa del Sol on January 28, during a trip to see relatives and friends.

The financier has worked for some of the world’s biggest insitutions in the Big Apple, including Citi bank.

Photos of Grant, shared with the Olive Press by his brother James, reveal he is a keen sailor, with several shots showing him behind the helm of a sailing boat while flashing his bright white smile.

MISSING: New York banker Grant Barr disappeared from Estepona on the Costa del Sol on January 28
The family previously told the Olive Press that Grant’s passport, trousers and other belongings were later found near a beach in the resort.

His brother James Barr confirmed to the Olive Press this week that he and other family members are now in the area after flying in from the States.

He said: “We are here now and are getting a tremendous amount of support from both locals and the expat communities.

“Most of the people we speak to are aware of Grant’s dissapearnce, and several are actively assisting us in the search.”

James previously said: “Grant’s pants, passport and boating licence were found in a jetty by the beach in Estepona.”

He added: “My family and I are overwhelmed by the good people who have sent messages of hope and support, shared their stories with us, and offered assistance in any way possible.

Missing: Grant Barr vanished from Estepona on January 28

“Finding him will be the result of regular everyday people sharing the story with their friends, families and networks, recognising his face and reaching out to us directly or contacting authorities.

“Seeing so many people reaching out everyday really gives us hope and helps us continue our efforts.”

He confirmed that ‘there has been no passport activity since his arrival in spain’, adding: “And now we have his passport as it was found with some other belongings.”

Grant is described as having brown hair and green eyes and is of a slim build, measuring around 5ft7 in height.

Grant, a banker based in New York, visits the Costa del Sol regularly as he has relatives there.

According to his LinkedIn page, Grant currently works for Alternative Funds Lending, and previously worked at major corporations, including Citi.

His father previously said that his son had planned to go sailing but changed his mind.

He continued: “We spoke a few times, he was going through a difficult time emotionally… he then spoke to his brother and that was it…”

The US Embassy told the Olive Press it could not comment on the case due to privacy rules.

According to missing persons charity SOS Desaparecidos, Grant was last seen wearing blue jeans, white shirt and an orange jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to the organisation on +34 649 952 957 or +34 644 712 806.

Any information can also be provided to the Policia Nacional by dialing on 091, or to the emergency services hotline 112.

Tags:

