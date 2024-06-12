12 Jun, 2024 @ 17:11
Subscribe
Login
My Account
12 Jun, 2024 @ 16:19
·
1 min read

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz WILL play doubles at the Olympics in dream pairing for Spain

by
Anticipation was growing that the pair would play together

The current and former kings of clay will unite this summer to represent Spain in the men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics.

21-year old Carlos Alcaraz will team up with veteran Rafael Nadal to compete as a highly-anticipated dream pairing at Roland Garros, a court where the duo have won a combined 15 French Open titles following Alcaraz’s stunning triumph last weekend.

Spain’s national team coach, David Ferrer, said: “One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for, is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris”.

Nadal, 38, will be hoping to add to the Olympic golds he won in the singles tournament at Beijing in 2008 and doubles in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, whilst Alcaraz will be competing in his first Games. 

READ MORE: Carlos Alcaraz claims his first French Open title: Spaniard beats German rival Alexander Zverev in five-set thriller

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz avoids two major rivals in Australian Open 2024 draw
Alcaraz, 21, added to his growing collection of Gran Slam titles with a French Open triumph last weekend. Credit: Cordon Press

The Mallorca-born 22-time major winner’s participation had been in doubt following a year beset with injuries, but he returned to action in April.

However, the Paris Games will likely be Nadal’s final Olympics with rumours swirling of an impending retirement.

Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open last month, whom Alcaraz then defeated in a thrilling five-set final which gifted the Spanish prodigy his third Grand Slam title.

Tags:

Related Articles

Ben Pawlowski

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Biggest-ever monthly passenger total boosted by British travellers using Costa Blanca airport
Previous Story

Record monthly passenger total is boosted by British travellers using Costa Blanca airport

Aldi
Next Story

Revealed: New Aldi supermarket will open in Marbella’s San Pedro THIS month

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Carlos Alcaraz lets loose: French Open champion, 21, celebrates latest victory with a karaoke session in Ibiza

FRENCH Open champion, Carlos Alcaraz, 21, has let loose in

EXCLUSIVE: Explosive allegations against gaming firm Mansion shake Gibraltar and raise questions about business links with former finance minister

A GIBRALTAR gaming firm whose name was emblazoned on various