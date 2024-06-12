Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz WILL play doubles at the Olympics in dream pairing for Spain

The current and former kings of clay will unite this summer to represent Spain in the men’s doubles at the Paris Olympics.

21-year old Carlos Alcaraz will team up with veteran Rafael Nadal to compete as a highly-anticipated dream pairing at Roland Garros, a court where the duo have won a combined 15 French Open titles following Alcaraz’s stunning triumph last weekend.

Spain’s national team coach, David Ferrer, said: “One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for, is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris”.

Nadal, 38, will be hoping to add to the Olympic golds he won in the singles tournament at Beijing in 2008 and doubles in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, whilst Alcaraz will be competing in his first Games.

Alcaraz, 21, added to his growing collection of Gran Slam titles with a French Open triumph last weekend. Credit: Cordon Press

The Mallorca-born 22-time major winner’s participation had been in doubt following a year beset with injuries, but he returned to action in April.

However, the Paris Games will likely be Nadal’s final Olympics with rumours swirling of an impending retirement.

Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round of the 2024 French Open last month, whom Alcaraz then defeated in a thrilling five-set final which gifted the Spanish prodigy his third Grand Slam title.